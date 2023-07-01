Maharashtra Home Minister Fadnavis orders inquiry into Buldhana bus accident

Mumbai 01 July (H.S.). Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high-level inquiry into the causes of the Buldhana bus accident that took place at night. Fadnavis told reporters on Saturday that the condition of the burnt and injured passengers was out of danger. The incident is very sad. The state government is with the victims.

He said that the bus driver Danish Sheikh Ismail Sheikh has been taken into custody by the police. Five people have been discharged from the district hospital. A passenger died during treatment at the hospital. The death toll in this accident has increased to 26.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis canceled their regular programs and left for Buldhana as soon as they got information about the accident. The Chief Minister has announced an assistance of Rs five lakh to the dependents of each of the deceased.

The incident took place at Pimpalkhuta Phata on Samridhi Highway in Buldhana district at around 1.35 am on Friday night. Here the bus going from Nagpur to Pune met with an accident and overturned and caught fire. There were 33 people including two drivers in this bus. Bus driver Danish Sheikh had earlier told that the front tire of the bus had deflated. All four tires have been found undone after the bus was burnt. For this reason, it is being speculated that the accident happened due to sudden sleepiness of the driver. The other driver Arvind Maruti Jadhav was sleeping. He has minor injuries.

Superintendent of Police of Buldhana district Sunil Kadasane has said that talks have been held with the head doctor of the district hospital to conduct DNA test of the dead bodies. The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after DNA test.