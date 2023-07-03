Maharashtra: MLAs involved in Shinde-Fadnavis government in the eyes of the investigating agency, cases registered against many

Maharashtra: Yesterday was a day full of ups and downs for the politics of Maharashtra. NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government along with several other MLAs. Not only this, three MLAs of the party were also made ministers. Ajit Pawar himself has also become the Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, there are reports that at least three of the NCP leaders who joined the Shinde government are under investigation for money laundering. Ajit Pawar’s name is also included in these. For information, let us tell you that Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are also facing investigation at this time.

Opposition claimed



The opposition claimed that nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party succumbed to pressure from central investigative agencies and joined the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde. In a surprising development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar broke away from the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode are among those who took oath as ministers.

Srinivas wife took a jibe at BJP



Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV took a dig at the BJP saying that Hasan Mushrif has been absolved of corruption charges after joining the Eknath Shinde-led government. Reacting to the development, Srinivas posted a video clip on Twitter of Mushrif taking oath as Maharashtra minister and said, “This is NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif.” A few days back, the ED had registered a case, and raided his house and sugar factory.

Bhujbal said this while addressing the press

Addressing the press along with Ajit Pawar after joining the NDA in the state, Bhujbal said, “There are allegations that we have taken this decision due to pending cases against us.” There is no case against Ajit Dada, this is the most important case. I am closed, there is no case against others. There is a case against Hasan Mushrif but the courts have been giving him interim relief from time to time, there is no evidence against him.