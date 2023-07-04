Maharashtra NCP Crisis: NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Ajit factions will show power on Wednesday, separate meeting called

Ajit Pawar After joining the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, the fight between him and Sharad Pawar to stake claim on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has intensified and in this episode both the factions held separate meetings on Wednesday for a show of strength. is called.

Sharad group meeting at 1 pm, while Ajit Pawar group meeting at 11 am

NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction has called a meeting of the party at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center in South Mumbai at 1 pm on Wednesday, while Ajit Pawar has called the meeting at 11 am at the premises of the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar claims, 40 NCP MLAs support him

The situation is expected to be clear from the meeting of both the factions that how many MLAs are with whom. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and the Ajit Pawar faction needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Ajit Pawar The group has claimed the support of 40 MLAs. At the same time, the Sharad Pawar faction has claimed that only nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who are in the government, have switched sides and the rest are with Sharad Pawar. MLAs Saroj Ahire, Prajakta Tanpure and Sunil Bhusara were said to be with Ajit Pawar but they met Sharad Pawar and expressed their allegiance to him.

Uproar over party office in NCP, fierce scuffle between supporters of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said – the decision on the portfolios of the ministers is not yet

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar indicated that portfolios of ministers in the state would not be announced immediately. He attributed the delay to the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Nagpur. Both the leaders have gone there to receive President Draupadi Murmu. The President is scheduled to reach Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

Sharad Pawar banned the use of his photo

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the party of which he is the president and Jayant Patil, whose Maharashtra unit is the chief, can use his photograph. Pawar said that those who betrayed his ideology should not use his picture. Earlier, Sharad Pawar’s picture was seen in the new office of Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction set up in South Mumbai on Tuesday.