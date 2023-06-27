Maharashtra NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke joins BRS with workers

Mumbai, 27 June (Hindustan). Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Bhagirath Bhalke along with his supporters joined the Bharat State Committee (BRS) on Tuesday. BRS chief K. This program took place at Mangalvedha in Solapur district in the presence of Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has started ‘Mahojwala Bharat’ (Bright India) campaign for organization expansion. Under this, KCR entered Maharashtra on Monday with a convoy of 600 vehicles. Reached Pandharpur and visited Lord Vitthal. After this, BRS leader Dharmana Mundaya reached Sadul’s house in Solapur. Dharmana Mundaya has been mayor of Solapur twice. He has also been a Lok Sabha MP from here on a Congress ticket. The current political situation was discussed between KCR and Dharmana.

NCP has got the first blow of this visit of KCR. Bhagirath Bhalke, son of former MLA from Mangalvedha in Solapur district, Bharat Bhalke, joined the BRS along with his workers on Tuesday. Bhagirath alleged that the NCP had turned its back on him after the death of his father, late Bharat Bhalke, but KCR respected him, which is why he decided to join the BRS.

However, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has been badly taken aback by KCR’s Maharashtra campaign. Shiv Sena Thackeray faction MP termed KCR as B team of BJP. On visiting KCR’s temple, Raut asked since when KCR became a devotee of Vitthal…? If Raut KCR continues to do such gimmicks, he will lose his home state Telangana as well. Raut has also objected to KCR’s convoy of 600 vehicles. Raut said that those who go to the temple of God do not pretend like this.