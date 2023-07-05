Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar becomes NCP President, removes Sharad Pawar from the post, tightens age

Political developments in Maharashtra are changing rapidly. Ruckus continues in NCP. Ajit Pawar And the Sharad Pawar faction held separate meetings at the same time and demonstrated strength. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has become the National President of NCP and Sharad Pawar has been removed from the post. Actually this claim has been claimed by the Ajit group in the petition filed in the Election Commission.

Resolution to make Ajit Pawar national president passed in NCP executive meeting

The Ajit Pawar faction has approached the Election Commission, claiming the NCP and the party symbol. In the petition filed in the EC, the Ajit faction claimed that in the party executive meeting held in Mumbai on June 30, Ajit Pawar was elected national president and a resolution was passed to remove Sharad Pawar from the post.

Ajit Pawar advised Sharad Pawar to retire

32 out of 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra present among party workers Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to ‘retire’. At a meeting held in suburban Bandra to show strength, Ajit Pawar said, in BJP, leaders retire at the age of 75, when are you going to be. Ajit (63) said, everyone has their own innings. The most fruitful time is from 25 to 75 years of age. Ajit said, “IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers retire at the age of 60. Even in politics, the retirement age of BJP leaders is 75 years. You have seen the example of Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi. Ajit Pawar said, you are 83 years old, are you not going to stop? Give your blessings and we will pray for your long life.

Ajit Pawar will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Politics intensified after the claim of ‘Saamana’

Ajit Pawar equated Sharad Pawar with a deity

Ajit Pawar described Sharad Pawar as a deity. He said, for us Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is like a deity and we have a lot of respect for him. However, he also accused Sharad Pawar of missing the chance of making the NCP chief minister in 2004. Ajit Pawar said, in 2004 we had more MLAs than Congress, but our senior leaders allowed Congress to take the post of Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar rebelled against Sharad Pawar and supported Shinde government

Significantly, in a major dramatic development in the politics of Maharashtra, on Sunday, nine NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government. Also, Ajit took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.