Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit ‘powerful’ in numbers game, 35 out of 53 MLAs attended the meeting

Mumbai : In the battle of uncle-nephew in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, nephew Ajit Pawar is proving to be more ‘powerful’ in terms of numbers game. According to media reports quoting party sources, at least 35 of the party’s 53 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sources claimed that this number of MLAs will increase further. He told that out of eight MLCs of NCP, five leaders are also participating in the meeting being held at MET College in Bandra.

Ajit needs the support of 36 MLAs

According to media reports, former Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse said that Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification. Crowds of supporters of the two leaders thronged their residences in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of separate meetings called by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against him to become Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, in a show of strength. gathered outside.

83 year old warrior fighting alone

According to media reports, NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction is holding its own meeting at Yashwantrao Chavan Center in South Mumbai and Ajit Pawar faction of the party at Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra on Wednesday. Among the crowd of supporters gathered outside Sharad Pawar’s residence ‘Silver Oak’ in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen holding a poster that read ’83-year-old warrior fighting the battle alone’.

First meeting of rebel leaders of NCP

Ajit Pawar’s supporters also gathered outside his residence in Devagiri in South Mumbai before he left for the meeting in Bandra. An NCP worker outside Ajit Pawar’s residence said that we are staunch supporters of Dada (Ajit Pawar). We have come from Baramati. MLA Anil Patil claimed that 40 out of 53 MLAs of the party are in support of Ajit Pawar. This is the first meeting of all office-bearers of the two factions after the party split on Sunday due to the rebellion of nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif. Both the factions have claimed that they have the support of most of the MLAs.