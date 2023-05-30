Maharashtra Politics: ‘Demotion from commissioner to constable’, Sanjay Raut’s taunt on Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Party leader Sanjay Raut hit back at Fadnavis, calling him the most disgruntled politician in the state.

Demotion from commissioner to constable: Raut’s jibe at Fadnavis

Sanjay Raut said, go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He said, he was going to take oath as Chief Minister and he was stopped and told that you are not the Chief Minister, you will become the Deputy CM. He was made the deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? Sanjay Raut said tauntingly, a constable was made a constable, a commissioner was made constable.

No one more dissatisfied than Fadnavis in Maharashtra politics: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said, the most unhappy and dissatisfied Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra politics today is Devendra Fadnavis. Attacking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said, wherever he wanted to go, he went. Wherever you have gone, stay there peacefully.

#WATCH He will tell how satisfied Devendra Fadnavis is. A sergeant was made a constable and a commissioner was made a sergeant. A person who is himself dissatisfied, what can he say about the satisfaction of others. What is visible on his face is not in his mind, he is sad: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader… pic.twitter.com/2FzAFEd4Hk

Entire Uddhav Thackeray group is dissatisfied: Fadnavis

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was asked by reporters that the Uddhav Thackeray group is continuously claiming that 9 MPs and 22 MLAs are dissatisfied with the government. On this, Fadnavis said, the entire Uddhav Thackeray group is dissatisfied. There is as much discontent as there is nowhere else.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s 22 MLAs and nine MPs are feeling suffocated due to the step-motherly treatment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). You can leave the party. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has published an article in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in the midst of Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s statement regarding step-motherly treatment given to his party. Agreed and said that nothing can be said about when knives will be used on their throats.