Maharashtra Politics: ‘My father does not run Parliament’, why did NCP leader Supriya Sule say this?

On Sunday, a day after being elected the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule Expressed gratitude to all the workers and father Sharad Pawar. He said, my priority is to strengthen the party, build a strong organization and serve the people of the country. I am thankful to all the cadres, leaders and Shri Pawar of NCP for showing faith in me.

Can’t run away from nepotism: Sule

Supriya Sule said, I cannot run away from nepotism. Which party does not have nepotism? When it comes to nepotism, why can’t we talk about demonstrations. See my parliamentary performance. NCP working president Supriya Sule further said, “Parliament is not run by my father, uncle or my mother.

Proud to be Pratibha and Sharad Pawar’s daughter: Sule

Supriya Sule said in a conversation with the media, I cannot go away from nepotism, because I was born in a political family. He said, I have talent and Sharad Pawar Very proud to be the daughter of.

#WATCH , Pune: I am grateful to all NCP cadre, leaders & Mr Pawar for showing faith in me. My priority is strengthening the party…I can’t go away from nepotism…Which party doesn’t have nepotism? Why can’t we talk about performance when talking about nepotism…Look at my… pic.twitter.com/cEgTMasx1p

— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023



What did Sule say about Ajit Pawar?

On NCP leader Ajit Pawar not being given any post in the party, NCP working president Supriya Sule said, who says he is not happy, anyone asked him? His displeasure is mere gossip.

Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party

Significantly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party. The announcement is being seen as a generational change in the party as well as the de facto sidelining of Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known for his rebellious nature. Pawar announced the names of the working presidents here on the 25th anniversary of the party. Pawar also appointed Sule as the chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra. However, Sharad Pawar and Ajit himself dismissed reports that Ajit Pawar was unhappy with Sule’s appointment.

Ajit Pawar’s statement also came in front

Ajit Pawar said, some media channels have run such news that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility, I want to tell them that I have the responsibility of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra. He said that he is voluntarily active in state politics. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, for the last several years, Supriya is in Delhi. I am active in state politics. I have the responsibility of the state because I am the leader of the opposition here.