Maharashtra Politics: Sanjay Raut taunts BJP, says ‘washing machine of corruption’

in NCP Ajit Pawar After the rebellion of 9 MLAs, ruckus continues in the politics of Maharashtra. Leaders of BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are continuously making statements. In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut has called it a washing machine of caption.

Sanjay Raut accused BJP of breaking other parties

On Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, it is a conspiracy of BJP. They are breaking other parties, bringing them into their party. You can see it in Maharashtra. Those who were most corrupt have been declared clean after joining BJP. What Sharad Pawar has said, it is the feeling of the country.

How BJP handles its new ‘toli’: Uddhav Thackeray

Here the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Has also launched a fresh attack on the BJP. He said, he is waiting to see how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) handles its ‘new bunch’.

#WATCH , Mumbai: "This is BJP’s conspiracy. They are breaking other parties, bringing them to their own party…in Maharashtra, you can see this. Those who were the most corrupt have been declared clean after joining BJP. What Sharad Pawar has said is the emotion of the country.", pic.twitter.com/voaTofoMza

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



The way Sharad Pawar stood against rebellion in the party inspires all of us: Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut had earlier praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. In which he had said, the way Sharad Pawar has stood up even in this age after the rebellion, is inspiring. Significantly, Ajit Pawar had taunted uncle Sharad Pawar’s age and said that now he should retire from politics. However, Sharad Pawar strongly retaliated on this and said that whether the age is 82 or 92, he will continue to work effectively.

Sanjay Raut told the real reason for break in Shiv Sena and NCP, attacked BJP

Sanjay Raut said on mediation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, both are brothers

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that there is no need for any mediator for talks between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as both are brothers. He said this amidst the discussion of a possible alliance between the two.