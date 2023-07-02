maharashtra politics talking to sharad pawar sanjay raut said dont worry we will stand again sbh | Maharashtra Politics: Talking to Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said

Maharashtra Politics: There has been a big upheaval in the politics of Maharashtra today. Let us inform that Ajit Pawar along with 40 NCP MLAs has decided to support Eknath Shinde’s government. Not only this, he has also taken oath for the post of Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction has also reacted to this. While attacking, Sanjay Raut said that the BJP was about to send him to jail, who was sworn in as a minister today. Talking on the matter, Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the leaders who were in the opposition till yesterday and used to criticize the government have also joined the same government today. BJP needs Sharad Pawar today, so they took him along. But, we should not forget that BJP has a history of backstabbing.