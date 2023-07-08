Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray meets Chief Minister Shinde amid political turmoil

Mumbai, July 07 (Hindustan Times). Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. Various issues were discussed between these two leaders but the details of the discussion were not given by either side.

Amidst the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray had reached Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister today. Raj Thackeray was accompanied by MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Sandeep Deshpande etc. After this, Raj Thackeray met CM Shinde at Varsha Bungalow.

It is being told that the present political situation of the state was discussed in this meeting. Also, Raj Thackeray has discussed with CM Shinde about reducing house prices of BDD chawl in Worli. Although the official information of the meeting has not been given from both the sides. That’s why various political speculations are being made regarding this meeting.