Maharashtra: Several minors booked for uploading pictures of Aurangzeb

In the last two weeks, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb An FIR has been lodged against several minors across the state, including a 14-year-old boy from Beed, for uploading pictures and videos of . Many of these accused drew comparisons between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially around June 2, when the 350th anniversary of the Maratha leader’s coronation was celebrated in Maharashtra.

5 minors lodged in juvenile home in Kolhapur

At least five minors, recorded by the Kolhapur police, have been lodged at a juvenile center in Kolhapur. In addition to the anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj, Aurangabad was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Shivaji’s son, who was It was formalized in February this year, which was seen as one of the factors in uploading the photo.

Case filed against boys aged 18 to 25 years

In the case of Kolhapur and Beed, police have booked minors in some cases for uploading photos of Aurangzeb or 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, others booked in similar cases across the state. Primarily youth in the age group of 18-25.

Aurangzeb’s picture taken from NCERT book

In most of these cases, the post pertains to a comparison between Aurangzeb/Tipu Sultan and Shivaji Maharaj and was uploaded around a day when the coronation of the Maratha leader was being celebrated across the state. In most of these cases, activists of religious groups, mainly Hindu groups, approach the police and demand action against these social media posts uploaded from other communities and call for a half-day bandh in the area. Ironically, an official said that one of the two pictures of Aurangzeb shared on social media platforms is from the NCERT textbook.

A case has also been registered against a 14-year-old boy.

In the case of the Beed incident, the police registered an FIR on 8 June against a 14-year-old Beed resident who had shared a post on Aurangzeb saying ‘Baap to Baap Rahega’. The boy, who is in Class IX, was visiting a relative’s place in Mumbai during school holidays when he found that the post was in trouble. After this, the boy uploaded a video apologizing to anyone whose sentiments were hurt. Beed SP Nandkumar Thakur said, “After the boy comes back, we will call him for questioning and as part of the process he will be produced in the juvenile court.” The boy’s family did not want to comment on the issue. Apart from the Beed case, the Kolhapur police had arrested five minors two days before the Beed incident.

