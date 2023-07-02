Maharashtra: Shock to Mahavikas Aghadi, how Ajit Pawar became Deputy CM from Leader of Opposition in a few hours

Sunday was a very important day for the politics of Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar Revolting from his party, he supported the Eknath Shinde government and within a few hours, the leader of the opposition became the deputy CM of Maharashtra. He supported the government of Maharashtra along with 17 NCP MLAs. Mahavikas Aghadi has suffered a major setback due to Ajit Pawar’s rebellion.

How suddenly Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government

The political developments in Maharashtra changed so fast that no one was even aware of it. Ajit Pawar today met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence ‘Devagiri’ in Mumbai. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party’s working president Supriya Sule were present in the meeting. From there suddenly Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan with his 17 supporting MLAs. Then in no time Nepa became Deputy CM from the opposition.

A total of 9 NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar took oath as ministers.

9 NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar took oath as ministers. Among the MLAs who took oath were Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

Maharashtra Politics Crisis Live: Cabinet expansion will happen soon, Ajit Pawar said – came with PM Modi for development

Ajit Pawar claims 40 NCP MLAs in his support

New Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has claimed that he has 40 NCP MLAs and 6 MLCs of NCP in his support.

Shock to Sharad Pawar, NCP on the brink of collapse

Sharad Pawar-led NCP has suffered a major setback after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government along with his supporting MLAs. If Ajit Pawar has claimed that he has 40 MLAs in his support, it will be a big blow to the NCP. The NCP has a total of 53 MLAs in the assembly. With 40 MLAs coming in support of Ajit Pawar, the party has reached the brink of collapse. Here, NCP President Sharad Pawar said in Pune that he was not aware of the meeting, but Ajit Pawar being the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly can call a meeting of the MLAs.