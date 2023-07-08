Maharashtra: Speaker sent show cause notices to 54 MLAs of both factions of Shiv Sena including CM Shinde

Mumbai, 08 July (Hindustan Times). Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday issued show cause notices to 54 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. These include 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena of Shinde group and 14 MLAs of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). It has been said in the notice that why all these MLAs should not be disqualified, it has to be answered in seven days.

According to information, Eknath Shinde along with 40 MLAs formed the government in alliance with the BJP after the rebellion in Shiv Sena last year and became the Chief Minister. After this, the Uddhav Thackeray group filed a petition with the Speaker to disqualify all of them. After this, a petition was filed on behalf of the Shinde group for the disqualification of 14 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray. The hearing of both these petitions is going on before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. As part of this action, the Speaker has issued show cause notices to the MLAs of both the groups on Saturday.