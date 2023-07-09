Maharashtra: Speaker should take decision within SC order, Uddhav Thackeray said on disqualification notice to MLAs

Maharashtra Politics: Former CM in the matter of giving notice to the Speaker of the Assembly to the MLAs of Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray The statement has come to the fore. Thackeray said in his statement that the decision of the Supreme Court in the matter of disqualification of MLAs is very clear. Let us tell you that along with CM Shinde, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has also sent notices to the MLAs of the Thackeray faction in the disqualification case. In such a situation, the sword of termination of membership has started hanging on all the MLAs.

Uddhav Thackeray gave a statement



After the state assembly speaker issued a notice to Shinde’s MLAs, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Supreme Court’s decision is clear. The Speaker of the Assembly should take a decision within that frame and if his decision is taken outside that frame, we will demand justice from the Supreme Court. It is worth keeping in mind that the Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde had left the side of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, after which Thackeray was continuously demanding the Speaker to take steps in the matter of disqualification of the MLAs.

#Maharashtra, "The Supreme Court’s decision is clear. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly should take decision within that scope and if its decision is taken outside that scope, we will seek justice from the SC…," says Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after state… pic.twitter.com/O0qyir6AOB

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Sword hanging on 54 MLAs



After sending the notice by the speaker of the assembly, now everyone’s eyes are fixed on the membership of the MLAs. It is being told that if the membership of these 54 MLAs is lost, then the equation of power will change again. At present, there is a coalition government of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP with Shinde faction in Maharashtra.