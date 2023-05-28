maharashtra ssc result 2023 maharashtra board msbshse class 10th result soon at mahresult nic in bml

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the result of Maharashtra SSC exam. As per the media reports, Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is likely to be released by next week. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the date and time of Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. After the result is released, candidates can check and download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 was conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The HSC exam was conducted from 21 February to 21 March 2023.