Maharashtra: Uncontrollable container rams into hotel after brake failure, 13 killed and 20 injured

Mumbai, 4 July (Hindustan Times). A horrific accident took place on Tuesday morning on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village of Shirpur tehsil in Dhule district of Maharashtra. After brake failure, an uncontrollable container rammed into a hotel and overturned, hitting two vehicles. 13 people have died in this accident, while 20 people have been injured. The injured have been admitted to Shirpur Rural Hospital. Senior officers including the District Superintendent of Police reached the spot.

According to Police Inspector Hemant Patil, the 14 wheeler container was coming from Madhya Pradesh towards Maharashtra. On Tuesday morning around 10.30 am, the brake of the container suddenly failed on the slope in Palasner area in the border village of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on the Mumbai-Agra highway. After this, the uncontrollable container hit two vehicles and entered a hotel. The speed of the container was so high that the container entered from the front of the hotel broke the back wall and overturned there. He told that five people died on the spot in the incident, while eight people died during treatment at Shirpur Rural Hospital.

Shirpur police reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Superintendent of Police of Dhule district Sanjay Barkund reached the spot along with the police force.