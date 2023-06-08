Maharashtra: Violence over social media post in Kolhapur, 20 detained, Internet shut down

Kolhapur violence: There was violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur over a social media post, after which there is tension in the area. Protests were held on Wednesday after some locals allegedly posted an objectionable audio message with Tipu Sultan’s picture as a social media ‘status’. Stones were pelted by the crowd, after which the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the people. The police have detained 20 people in the case.

Regarding the matter, a senior police officer said that in view of the demonstration, Internet services have been suspended in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur till Thursday. He said that State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel have been deployed in the city while the police have demanded more police force from Satara. Prohibitory orders have been implemented till June 19 and the gathering of five or more people has been banned. That is, Section 144 is applicable in the area.

Alert in Sangli district

It is feared that some groups of protesters may move to neighboring Sangli district, in view of which the police have been alerted and prohibitory orders may be imposed. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked if there was any connection between some leaders of the opposition camp making statements regarding the riot-like situation in the state and glorifying Mughal emperors Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

#WATCH , Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut speaks at opposition meeting in Patna on 23rd June; says, "…Along with Rahul Gandhi, we will all be there. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar are going with me. All prominent leaders (of… pic.twitter.com/2EGGhDrxWt

Sanjay Raut’s reaction

On Kolhapur violence, MP Sanjay Raut said that the situation in Kolhapur is now under control. The people of Kolhapur were not involved in this. I know that people were brought from outside Kolhapur to worsen the situation. I appeal to the Home Minister of the state that if you do not have intelligence, then you should take information from us… If you talk about Hindutva, then is your Hindutva so weak that if you bounced someone’s photo in a program in a city, then your Hindutva is in danger.

Kolkata violence

Appeal to local people to maintain peace

Here, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar held a meeting with several social organizations in Kolhapur in view of the protest against the alleged objectionable audio message with Tipu Sultan’s picture as a ‘status’ on social media and the tense situation arising out of it. Kesarkar, the Minister of School Education and in-charge of Kolhapur, also appealed to the local people to maintain peace.