Mahasammelan of Kshatriya Samaj in Patna today, many representatives from across the country will gather

Patna: The executive meeting of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha (1897) was organized at the Hotel Samrat in the capital Patna. In the executive meeting, National President Thakur Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister Uttar Pradesh Government, National Patron Thakur Gul Chain Singh Charak, Former Minister Jammu Kashmir, Mr. Nikhil Kumar, Former Governor, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, Former MLC, National Vice President, Ravindra Pratap Singh State President, Vishal Singh, National Executive Member, Advocate Amit Kumar along with President Advocate Manch etc. dignitaries were present. Let us tell you that on June 18, the Kshatriya Mahasammelan is to be organized in Patna, the capital of Bihar. In which representatives of the Kshatriya community from all over the country will come to participate.

Discussion on saving civilization and culture in the executive meeting

In the executive meeting of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, where many issues were discussed, it was discussed to unite the society and to take maximum participation in social works by the society, to develop the country and the state and save the civilization and culture.

Pradhan Mantri Vidya Scheme: Now students will be able to study through CBSE TV channel also, total 200 channels will be launched

Efforts should be made to remove the differences in the society

In the executive meeting, former Governor Nikhil Prasad Singh said that where the scattered people of the society should be brought together on one platform and unity should be increased, there should be maximum participation in social works so that people can benefit. Same former Governor Nikhil Prasad said that efforts should be made to remove differences in the society. The same UP Minister and National President Thakur Dinesh Pratap Singh told that there is an attempt to unite the people of Kshatriya community and save their culture.

Lord Ram did the work of taking people of all religions together

UP Minister Thakur Dinesh Pratap Singh said on the objectionable remarks being made on Ramayana that there are two types of people in the society, one bad and one good, as in ancient times there used to be demons and deities. Those who oppose Ramayana are also bad people. Ramayana is an important book of our society and Lord Ram also did the work of taking all the people of the society along. In the meeting of the core committee, all the people made their views known.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLfp2N7yPVs)