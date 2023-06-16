Mahathug Sukesh Chandrasekhar wants to donate 10 crores to Balasore train accident victims, wrote a letter to Railways

New Delhi : Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a thug imprisoned in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, wants to donate Rs 10 crore to the family members of the victims of the recent train accident in Balasore district of Odisha. According to media reports, thug Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urging him to accept a donation of Rs 10 crore for the victims of the Balasore train accident. Let us tell you that more than 270 people lost their lives in the Balasore train accident that took place on June 2. Sukesh has said in a letter written on Friday that this contribution is from my personal fund, which is from my legitimate source of income. Return filing and other documents will also be given along with a demand draft of Rs 10 crore.

My heart is very heavy due to train accident

According to media reports, thug Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sent a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav through his lawyer. In a letter written to the Railway Minister, he has written that it is an unfortunate accident, which has completely shaken me. My heart has been very heavy for the past few days. It is very painful for all those whose loved ones have lost their lives in this accident.

Money should be spent on the education of the children of the dead.

Mahathug Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that as our government is already providing all the necessary things to the affected1, as a responsible and good citizen, I would especially like to share with the families who have lost their earning loved ones, children, our future youth. I am contributing Rs 10 crore to be used for the education of. This contribution should be exclusively used for the education of the children of the deceased family, be it school, high school or college education.

Sukesh sought information from the Railway Minister

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has asked the Railway Minister for the name of the concerned department and other information for making the demand draft, so that help can be made by making the draft as soon as possible. In the letter, Sukesh has also praised the relief work done by the Government of India under the leadership of PM Modi.

288 people have lost their lives

Significantly, on the evening of last June 2, Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express collided with a stationary goods train near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. At least 288 people died and more than 1100 people were injured in this horrific accident.