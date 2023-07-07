Mahatma Gandhi was emotionally attached to Gita Press: PM Modi

Gorakhpur / New Delhi, 07 July (Hindustan Times). Addressing a program in Gorakhpur on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Geeta Press as a temple for crores of people and said that this institution is a living faith to which even Mahatma Gandhi was emotionally attached.

The Prime Minister attended the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 awardee publisher Gita Press, here on Friday. The Prime Minister also released two books of Geeta Press during the function.

The Prime Minister said, the spiritual light which was published here in the form of Geeta Press in 1923, today its light is guiding the entire humanity. Colonial forces exploited India 100 years ago. Our Gurukuls were destroyed. Geeta Press became the guiding force when our printing press was not able to reach every citizen due to its high cost. We are all fortunate to witness the centenary celebrations of this organization.

The Prime Minister said, “On the occasion of completion of 100 years of Gita Press, our government has honored Gita Press with the Gandhi Peace Prize. The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi had a special association with Gita Press and used to write for it through Kalyan Patrika. The Gandhi Peace Prize given to Geeta Press is a tribute to the nation towards the contribution made by Geeta Press.

He said, “Gita Press is the only printing press in the world, which is not just an institution but a living faith. Geeta Press is not just a printing press but a temple of crores of people. He said that an organization like Geeta Press is not only associated with religion and work but it also has a national character. Geeta Press connects India, strengthens India’s solidarity.

The Prime Minister said that Geeta Press takes the basic thought of India to the masses in different languages. Geeta Press in a way represents the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He said that this is the time to be free from the mentality of slavery and take pride in our heritage. Today, on the one hand, India is making new records in digital technology. So at the same time, the divine form of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi has also appeared in front of the country after centuries.