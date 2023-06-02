Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s knee surgery in Mumbai

New Delhi, 2 June (Hindustan Times). Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the fifth time to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), underwent surgery on his left knee at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and has operated on several top Indian cricketers including Rishabh Pant.

A CSK source was quoted as saying, “Dhoni has already been discharged from the hospital and has flown back to Ranchi. He will rest at home for a few days before starting his extensive rehabilitation. Now it is expected that He will have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL.”

Dhoni played the entire IPL season with a severe left knee strain. Although he looked fine keeping, more often than not he batted at number 8 and did not look sharp running between the wickets. After leading the team to their fifth IPL title, however, Dhoni had said that he would return for “at least” one more season for the fans if his body allows it.