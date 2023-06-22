Mahesh Bhatt is excited about Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will soon debut in Hollywood. The trailer of Alia’s film ‘Heart of Stone’ was released recently. Her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is happy that Alia is working in Hollywood. He has responded and praised the actress.

Producer Mahesh Bhatt recently commented on Alia’s Hollywood debut in a media interview. “When I saw Alia standing next to veteran international actors like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, I felt very proud of my daughter. Today’s young kids are making a mark internationally,” he added.

Mahesh Bhatt further said that I remember I once asked Alia how is it in Hollywood? Which one is not in Bollywood? To this he gave me a straight answer ‘money’. He told me that they have a way of doing things and that everyone in Hollywood is very professional, but they have money. Bollywood needs to instill more confidence.

Alia will make her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’. Its trailer has also been released recently. In this trailer, Alia Bhatt will be seen doing action with Gal Gadot. Alia is playing the role of a secret agent in the film, not only that it is clear from the trailer that Alia will be seen in a negative role.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will hit the screens on July 28. In this, Alia will be seen in the lead role along with Ranveer Singh. Apart from Alia-Ranveer, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.