Mahindra Scorpio Classic will become the ‘armour’ of the Indian Army, 2 thousand Scorpios ordered

Mahindra announced on social media that it has received an order for about two thousand vehicles from the Indian Army. The company made this announcement on the microblogging website Twitter. Mahindra tweeted that it has received an additional order from the Indian Army for around 1850 units of their famous SUV Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra assembled the Willys Jeep for the Indian Army in 1947

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has the oldest association with the Indian Armed Forces, in fact the company started its automotive operations in 1947 with the assembly of Willys Jeeps for the Indian Army. Since then the company has been supplying vehicles to the Indian Armed Forces. Now in a recent development the company has announced that it has bagged an additional order to supply around two thousand vehicles to the Indian Army.

Mahindra tweeted

The tweet shared by Mahindra said, “The Indian Army is ready to reload after ordering an additional range of 1850 Scorpio Classics. We are proud to be able to provide support to our nation’s defenders with this reliable and iconic Indian SUV.

Scorpio Classic will probably be a 4X4 version of this car

The Mahindra Scorpio ordered by the Indian Army, the Scorpio Classic will most likely be the 4X4 version of the car and will get a special army green colour. Many other important changes will also be made in this SUV according to the needs of the Indian Army. The information about this SUV being special for the Indian Army has not been revealed by the company. But one thing is for sure that it is a very capable SUV and it will shine for the Indian Army in most terrains and conditions.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic A Legend

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a legend. It is extremely popular in India and has been seen quite often in social media, Bollywood movies, television flicks and music videos. When PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Scorpio was his favorite car. The SUV gained immense popularity since its launch in 2002.

Scorpio Classic was introduced back in 2002

The Scorpio Classic was introduced back in 2002 and since then it has undergone four facelifts and still continues to sell strong in the Indian market. Its popularity can be gauged from the fact that it is perhaps the only car of its generation that is still available in the Indian market. Mahindra had introduced the second generation of this SUV last year with the Scorpio-N nomenclature, but the company decided to continue selling the older generation of the SUV with the Classic badge due to its popularity among the masses.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic On Road Price

Mahindra Scorpio Classic on-road price in New Delhi starts from Rs.13.00 Lakh. The lowest price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S is ₹ 12,99,901 while the highest price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S 11 is ₹ 16,81,302. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in 2 different variants:

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S 11

The lowest-priced model is Mahindra Scorpio Classic S with a price of ₹ 12,99,901.

The most expensive Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 costs ₹ 16,81,302.

Scorpio-N has made its place in the world with regard to safety features

Let us tell you that Mahindra’s Scorpio-N has made its place in the world for its safety features. Talking about the safety features, a total of 6 airbags have been given in front, size and curtain, so that the people sitting in the car do not get hurt much during the collision. The Scorpio N also gets driver drowsiness detection, which alerts the occupants of the car from time to time to stop and rest. The SUV also gets electronic stability control, which has a total of 18 features including high speed and panic braking, steep turns. The Scorpio N also gets child isofix, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, descent control, tire pressure monitoring system as well as SOS button as occupant safety features.