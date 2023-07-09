Mahindra sold 32,588 vehicles in June, registering a 21 percent increase in sales

Mahindra Auto Sales: Mahindra & Mahindra has recently released the June 2023 sales report. In this, the company has told that they have registered a growth of 21 percent on an annual basis in the domestic passenger segment. Mahindra & Mahindra’s vehicle sales increased by 21 percent year-on-year to 32,588 units in June this year. The company said that in June last year it had sold 26,880 vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sold 32,585 vehicles in the domestic market in June 2022, up 22 percent from 26,620 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.

SUV production stalled

Vijay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “With strong demand in the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) segment, we continued our growth trend with a growth of 22 per cent in the domestic market at 32,585 units in June. kept. However, the SUV production was held up for some time due to non-delivery of engine-related parts by the supplier, he said.

semiconductor problem

Nakra said, bottlenecks regarding semiconductor related components like air bag ECU continued during the month as well. According to the PTI-language report, the company said that the sales of three-wheelers, including electric three-wheelers, stood at 6,377 units in the month under review. This is 59 percent more than the 4,008 vehicles sold in June 2022.