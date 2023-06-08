Mahindra Supro CNG Duo: Mahindra enters dual fuel small commercial vehicle segment

Mahindra Supro CNG DuoMahindra & Mahindra enters the dual fuel small commercial vehicle segment with the launch of the Supro CNG Duo. The showroom price of this vehicle is Rs.6.32 lakhs. The Supro CNG Duo can run on both CNG and Petrol.

The Mahindra Supro CNG Duo model comes with a payload capacity of 750 kg and a CNG tank capacity of 75 kg. It also has a five liter petrol tank. That is, once CNG is filled, this vehicle can run up to 325 kilometers. In such a situation, this vehicle can be used for transportation from one city to another.

Baneshwar Banerjee, Vice President and National Sales Head, Mahindra & Mahindra said that this vehicle will meet the demand of various segments of freight. He said that it can also be used for transportation from one city to another. The company is manufacturing this model at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra.

