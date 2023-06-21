main accused of truck owner rajkumar yadav murder case arrested in giridih jbj

what is the whole matter

In fact, the whole matter is that at around 11 am on June 19, the truck owner Raj Kumar Yadav of Bagodardih was shot dead in broad daylight by an unknown masked crime worker near Bharat Petrol Pump located at Bagodar, just one and a half km away from Bagodar police station. Had done The criminals who came to commit the murder had first called Raj Kumar Yadav from home near the petrol pump, where Raj Kumar Yadav reached the petrol pump with his bike and parked his bike near his parked truck. Before this, Raj Kumar Yadav could understand something. That the criminal killed him by shooting two bullets from the front near his truck. Due to which Raj Kumar Yadav fell on the ground unconscious. Raj Kumar Yadav was shot twice, in which one bullet was fired on the stomach and the other on the head. After the incident, the relatives were taking Rajkumar to the hospital for treatment when he died on the way.