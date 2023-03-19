Mainichi Shimbun: Russia has become the largest importer of used Japanese cars

March 19 - BLiTZ. Last year, our country seriously increased the import of used cars from Japan.

This is reported by the Mainichi Shimbun, which analyzed data from the Japan Used Car Exporters Association.

“After the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Russian imports of used cars from Japan increased. In 2022, sales of new Western cars in Russia fell by 60% compared to the previous year due to Western anti-Russian sanctions. Japan also continues to impose economic sanctions against Russia, by analogy with the G7 countries, ”the Russian resource InoSMI quotes Masahiro Kawaguchi, columnist for the publication.

The Japanese calculated that 210,000 used cars were imported from the Land of the Rising Sun to the Russian Federation during 2022. Russia is the leader, overtaking the UAE with 150,000 cars and New Zealand with 80,000 cars.

