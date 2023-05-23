Mainpuri: Physical disability did not become an obstacle in the success of Suraj, the name of the district was illuminated by getting 917th rank in UPSC

Mainpuri. The result of the country’s biggest exam UPSC 2022 has been declared. In which Suraj Tiwari of Mainpuri has done what no one can even imagine. Suraj of Mainpuri, who was physically disabled in an accident, has brought laurels to his family and city by passing the UPSC exam. His family is very happy at this time. There is an influx of people congratulating Suraj. After the declaration of the result of UPSC Civil Services Examination, the faces of many people have blossomed and many people have felt disappointed.

UPSC 2022 Exam Result

On the other hand, there are many such candidates among those who have secured a place in the biggest examination of the country. Seeing whom people suddenly press their finger under their teeth. In the UPSC 2022 exam result, Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Mainpuri, has got 917th rank. Even if the range of rank is very high. But when people come to know about Sooraj, then they see this rank of Sooraj by connecting it with the candidates who make it to the top 10.

Suraj had an accident in 2017

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Kuravli town of Mainpuri district, belongs to a middle class family. His father works as a tailor and leads a simple life. Father worked very hard to prepare Suraj for this exam. In 2017, there was an accident with Suraj. During the train accident, Suraj lost both his legs, one hand and two fingers of the other hand. which he had lost. But Suraj’s physical weakness never became an obstacle in front of his courage.

My son has brought laurels to our family and district today

Even after the economic condition was weak, Suraj started moving towards his destination along with his disability and today he has achieved this position. On one hand his family and relatives are very happy with this success of Suraj. At the same time, the people of the district are also accepting Suraj’s success as iron. When Sooraj’s father talks to the people, he says that I cannot believe that my son has brought laurels to our family and district today.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7GiUAzzRic)