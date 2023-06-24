Mainpuri: Youth commits suicide by shooting himself after killing five family members, police engaged in investigation

Mainpuri News: In Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, a man committed suicide by shooting himself after killing five family members. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police officers have left for the spot. Police is investigating the matter.

The matter pertains to Gokulpur village under Kishni police station in Mainpuri. Shivveer, son of Subhash, who lives here, used to run a computer center in Noida. He had returned to the village only a few days back. Shivveer’s younger brother Sonu’s procession had returned from Etawah on Friday. Sonu and his newly married wife Soni were sleeping on the terrace of the house at night. Younger brother Bhullan, brother’s friend Deepak resident of Firozabad, brother-in-law Saurabh resident of village Havelia Thana Kishni and other relatives were sleeping downstairs.

The music program continued till late in the night. Later everyone fell asleep. At around 3 o’clock in the night, Shivveer first killed Sonu and his wife Soni, who were sleeping on the terrace, by hitting them with a dagger. Then brother Bhullan, brother’s friend Deepak, brother-in-law Saurabh were also killed. He injured his wife Dolly and father Subhash Chandra by hitting them with a hammer.

UP Weather Live: It will rain heavily in Purvanchal today, monsoon becoming increasingly active in the entire state

When the relatives tried to catch him, the accused ran away and went behind the house. After this he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. After such a big incident in the family, the happiness of marriage turned into mourning. Relatives are in bad condition at home by crying. The reason for the incident is yet to be known. It is being said that the murderer carried out the incident due to being angry over something jokingly. Police officials are investigating after reaching the spot. A case has been registered along with sending the dead bodies for postmortem.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPh3Y1ufYsQ)