Major action of NIA in terror funding case, property of Hurriyat leader attached after Zahoor Watali

terror funding cases In a swift action, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached two more properties of another accused in the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir, a day after attaching 17 properties of terror financier Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali.

Hurriyat Conference leader Mohd Akbar Khande’s property attached

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a residential property of Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Khande alias Ayaz Akbar located in Malura area of ​​the city in a terror funding case. NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of Khande’s one kanal and 10 marla (8,160 sq ft) house and land. The action was taken on the basis of an order passed by the Delhi-based NIA court on May 31.

Terrorist Watali’s property attached

Significantly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached immovable properties of Watali in Baghatpora and Kachhwari villages of Handwara area of ​​Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case. The properties also include land registered in the name of Watali. Watali is an accused in the terror financing case. Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Terror funding case: NIA court said- Engineer Rashid tried to spread disaffection against government and army

A day after attaching 17 properties of terror financier Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday attached two more properties, belonging to another accused, in the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir

Court framed charges against Watali and others on May 7, 2017

Significantly, a trial court had in May last year framed charges against Watali and others in a case related to alleged terrorism and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. Watali came out of jail in February last year and was put under house arrest on medical grounds.