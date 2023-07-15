Major administrative reshuffle in Bihar, transfer of 18 officers and 51 officials of Basa, posting of new DM in one district

After the end of the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislature, administrative reshuffle has started in a big way. The State Government on Saturday transferred 18 officers of the level of Additional Collector and Deputy Secretary of Bihar Administrative Service (BASA) and 51 officers of supervisory cadre, they have been made Executive Magistrates in various subdivisions. Along with this, new DDCs have been posted in Munger, Araria and Begusarai. On the other hand, posting of new DM has been done in Nawada district. The General Administration Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Udita on maternity leave, Ashutosh becomes new DM of Nawada

Ashutosh Kumar Verma, MD of Bihar State Warehousing Corporation and 2010 batch IAS officer, has been made the new DM of Nawada. Along with this, he will also remain in additional charge of Nawada’s Settlement Officer till further orders. The General Administration Department has issued a notification regarding this on Saturday. Nawada’s present DM Udita Singh has been approved for a total of 180 days maternity leave from July 10, 2023 to January 5, 2024. For this reason Ashutosh Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility as the new DM of Nawada district.

These officers of supervisory cadre were posted

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of DDC cum Zilla Parishad, Munger has been made the Chief Executive Officer of DDC cum Zilla Parishad, Araria.

Secretary, Bihar State Housing Board, Ajit Kumar Singh has been made the Chief Executive Officer of Munger’s DDC-cum-Zilla Parishad.

Deputy Mission Director of Bihar Development Mission Somesh Bahadur Mathur has been made the Chief Executive Officer of Begusarai’s DDC cum Zilla Parishad.

Araria’s DDC Manoj Kumar has been made Aurangabad’s Additional Collector cum ADM

Additional Collector, Sitamarhi, Mumtaz Alam has been made Additional Collector cum ADM, Saran.

Additional Collector Sanjay Kumar of Gopalganj has been made Additional Collector cum ADM of Arwal.

Rashid Kalim Ansari, Deputy Secretary, Water Resources Department, has been made Supaul’s Additional Collector cum ADM.

Samastipur’s District Land Acquisition Officer Pramod Kumar has been made Buxar’s Additional Collector cum ADM

Gaya’s Additional Collector Manoj Kumar has been made Munger’s Additional Collector cum ADM

Vaishali District Supply Officer Arun Kumar Singh has been made Additional Collector cum ADM of Madhepura.

Anjani Kumar, Additional Secretary to Rural Development Minister, has been made Gaya’s Additional Collector cum ADM.

Arwal’s Additional Collector Jyoti Kumar has been made Saharsa’s Additional Collector cum ADM.

Ashish Kumar Sinha, Additional Collector, Aurangabad, has been made Additional Collector cum ADM, Gopalganj.

Madhepura’s Additional Collector Ravindra Nath Pratap Singh has been made Joint Secretary of Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Munger’s Additional Collector Amarendra Shahi has been made Sitamarhi’s Additional Collector cum PGRO.

Saran’s Additional Collector Dr. Gagan has been made MD of Bihar State Warehousing Corporation.

Additional Collector of Supaul Vidhubhushan Chowdhary has been made Additional Collector cum PGRO of Bhojpur.

Sunil Kumar, Additional Collector, Gopalganj, has been made Joint Secretary, Education Department.

Indrani Kumari, Masaurhi, Ganga Sagar Singh, Patna City, Sunita Sahu, Barh, Rajmeeti Paswan, Paliganj and Rajjan Lal Nigam and Neelu Paul, Patna Sadar, have been made executive magistrates of the officers of the supervisory cadre of Rural Development Department.

