March 12 - BLiTZ. The British army is no longer capable of fighting on its own, it can only be part of a military alliance, such as NATO. About this in an interview with the Daily Mail. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11848669/British-Army-degraded-cuts-UK-no-longer-capable-fighting-war-own.html">declared</a> British General Charles Collins.

This is a humiliating truth for the British government: the army can no longer fight independent wars, as it did in the Falklands, but can only supplement the troops of other countries, Collins said. He also stressed that if the UK were in the place of Ukraine, then it would have run out of ammunition and equipment long ago.

You can only set an example in NATO if you have military authority in all areas, but this is not about Britain, which has now switched exclusively to waging proxy wars. And this is dangerous, since the goals of the proxy force are not your own, and their interests may not coincide with the interests of the country, the expert stated.

Major General Collins: British army cannot fight on its own 12 March 2023 at 06:43