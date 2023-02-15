February 15, 2023, 06:48 – BLiTZ – News Retired Major General Sergei Lipovoy pointed to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are fighting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and not the Kyiv regime.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the commanders have chosen a tactical doctrine that allows them to avoid mistakes. Its main goal is to save the lives of Russian Army soldiers who went to the front.

“The tactics that are being used today by the Russian command of the Northern Military District are the most correct, unmistakable. We are fighting only against pockets of resistance, ”the Ukraina.ru online publication quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the enemy uses the inhabitants of Ukraine as a weapon, destroying the population and villages. It is the actions of Western governments that lead to the fact that the battlefields turn into ruins.

Recall that the United States Defense Ministry chief Lloyd Austin shared information that the defense department had decided to conduct courses for APU militants, in which they would gain skills in fighting battles that were not based on artillery strikes.

In the text of a publication distributed by the newspaper, it is said that the American side was pushed to such a decision by the fact that the Army of the Kyiv regime is experiencing a shortage of shells, which the Western powers were unable to resolve. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

