Joe Biden suddenly visited Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Retired FSB Major General Alexander Mikhailov spoke about the reasons for the visit.

According to the general, Biden wanted to show his determination and bravery and also announce a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine. In addition, it was an election move for the American leader.

Regarding the choice of the meeting place, Mikhailov is sure that this was due to security considerations. The cathedral was chosen as a safe place that would not be attacked.

Mikhailov notes that the choice of the meeting place depends on the arriving party, in this case, it was the Americans. However, St. Michael’s Cathedral, in addition to security, also had a symbolic meaning, which added solemnity to the moment.

The new US military aid package for Ukraine involves the purchase of equipment, weapons and ammunition, which in turn will support American manufacturers. The money allocated as assistance will be paid by Ukraine under a credit line.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.