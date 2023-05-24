Major road accident in Aligarh, fierce collision between bus and canter, driver of both vehicles killed, many injured

Aligarh: Road accidents are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a horrific accident has happened in Aligarh. There was a fierce clash between a roadways bus going from Sitapur to Delhi and a canter full of cold drinks on Tuesday late night. In this major accident, the drivers of both the vehicles have died on the spot. While about 35 passengers were seriously injured. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Big accident in Aligarh

Actually, this big accident happened near the Delhi-Kanpur National Highway NH 91 flyover under Akrabad police station area. Where the bus was going from Sitapur to Delhi with about 55 passengers. Just then, a canter was coming at a high speed from the wrong side in front. Both the vehicles collided on the Akrabad flyover. During this, the passengers of the bus were injured. On information, the police pulled out the drivers of both the vehicles with the help of a crane. The dead bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem.

What did the CHC in-charge tell

As soon as the information about the accident came, the local people took out the passengers trapped in the bus. Also informed the police about the accident. Police reached the spot. On the other hand, CHC in-charge Dr. Brijesh told the media that about 16 people have come to the hospital in an injured condition. In which 14 people have been referred to JN Medical College in critical condition. Presently the police is investigating the matter. The treatment of the injured is going on. The local people are shocked by the accident.

