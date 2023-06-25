Major road accident in Muzaffarpur, 17-day-old mother was run over by a truck as soon as she left the hospital

Muzaffarpur. The speeding havoc in Bihar is not taking the name of stopping. Every day road accidents are happening somewhere in the city and people are losing their lives. The latest case is of Muzaffarpur. A mother who was returning after seeing her newborn child from the hospital on Gobarsahi Dumri Road in Sadar police station area of ​​the district died in a road accident on Sunday morning. After this, the angry people created a lot of ruckus. DSP Town Raghav Dayal and police of Sadar police station arrived on the same information, somehow convincing the people, took the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem.

got married a year ago

According to the information, Deepmala, daughter of Arjun Chaudhary, resident of Dumri of Sadar police station area of ​​the district, was married a year ago to Sandeep Kumar, son of Parmeshwar Baitha, resident of Mansoorpur in Vaishali district. The same deceased woman Deepmala had given birth to a son on June 07. The same son had jaundice after birth, due to which he is admitted in the hospital. Deepmala was coming to her home after meeting her 17-day-old newborn, when she was hit by an uncontrolled truck and she died tragically on the spot.

the police pacified the people

After the accident, the family members and local people became furious and caught hold of the truck driver and thrashed him fiercely. Along with this, the truck was also damaged by the angry people. Sadar Police Station President Satyendra Mishra and DSP Town Raghav Dayal reached the spot after the information was given to the police of Sadar Police Station. Later, the police took the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem and also got the traffic started smoothly.