Major weakness in global market, pressure on Asian markets as well

New Delhi, 07 July (Hindustan Times). Today once again tremendous pressure is seen in the global market. Wall Street closed down as much as one percent during the previous trading session. Similarly, the European markets also fell victim to heavy losses. There is constant pressure in the Asian markets today. Apart from GIFT Nifty and SET Composite Index, all other indices are trading in the red with a fall.

The European market continued to remain weak during the last trading session. US markets closed down for the second day in a row. US futures also seem to be trading at a flat level today. Dow Jones closed at 33,922.26 points with a weakness of 366.38 points, or 1.07 percent. The S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trading at 4,411.59 points, down 0.79 percent. Apart from this, Nasdaq lost 112.61 points or 0.82 percent and closed at the level of 13,679.04 points.

In the European market too, there was heavy selling during the last trading session. Due to the tremendous pressure, the indices of all the three markets of Europe closed with a big decline. The FTSE index closed at 7,280.50, down 161.60 points, or 2.22 percent. Similarly, the CAC index ended the previous session’s trading at a level of 7,082.29 points with a weakness of 228.52 points, or 3.23 percent. Apart from this, the DAX index closed at a level of 15,528.54 points with a decline of 409.04 points i.e. 2.63 percent.

There is a continuous decline in the Asian market today. In Asia, 7 out of 9 markets are trading in the red mark with a decline, while only 2 indices are in the green mark with gains. GIFT Nifty is trading at a level of 19,548 points with a gain of 0.31 percent. Similarly, the Set Composite Index is showing a gain of 0.34 percent at the level of 1,495.57 points.

On the other hand, the Nikkei index is trading at a level of 32,634.86 points with a weakness of 138.16 points i.e. 0.42 percent. Similarly, the Straits Times Index remained at a level of 3,138.66 points with a decline of 0.37 percent. The Hang Seng index has also fallen 191.68 points, ie 1.03 percent, to reach the level of 18,341.37 points in the business so far, while the Kospi index is seen trading at 2,521.33 points, down 1.37 percent. Apart from this, the Taiwan index weakened by 0.29 percent to the level of 1,6714.33 points, the Jakarta Composite index fell by 0.33 percent to the level of 6,734.80 points and the Shanghai Composite index declined by 0.36 percent to the level of 3,194.19 points.