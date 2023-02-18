A poll by the Harvard CAPS-Harris Center, published on Friday, February 17, showed that 57% of US voters doubt the mental health of President Joe Biden. This is written by the American edition new york post.

Responses to questions about the president’s suitability were divided along partisan lines, with 75% of Democrats saying Biden was psychologically fit for the job, while 85% of Republicans were doubtful. The poll also showed that 67% of registered voters think the 80-year-old American leader is too old to be president. So, 66% of respondents said they were afraid for his mental state, and 71% said that Biden could not be president because of his advanced age.

When asked if the current U.S. president should run again in the 2024 election, 63% of registered voters said he shouldn’t, and 31% thought he shouldn’t run for a second term, citing his advanced age as a major factor. causes. 47% of respondents also do not want Biden to be elected for a second term, because, in their opinion, he is a “bad president”, and 22% said that America “it’s time for a change.”

A poll of 1,838 registered voters was conducted from 15 to 16 February.

On Thursday, February 16, after the annual medical examination, the President’s physician Kevin O’Connor presented to the public a full report on his state of health. At the same time, according to experts, the mental abilities of the head of the White House were not tested during the survey. Dr. O’Connor’s five-page report did not flag cognitive function as problematic, despite frequent instances of the president appearing embarrassed or sharing inaccurate memories in public, according to the New York Post.

On February 17, in an interview with Izvestia, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the RUDN University, a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, Nikita Danyuk, expressed the opinion that with the approach of the US presidential election, criticism of the current head of the White House will sound more and more often. Thus, he commented on the words of an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, that Biden, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, head of the National Security Council Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland should resign for war crimes.

Earlier, on February 15, Young called Biden and his associates the main war criminals. On January 22, the politician expressed the opinion that the removal of the current US president from office would be a universal solution to all global problems.