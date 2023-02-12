Makhachev called himself the best fighter in the world after defeating Volkanovski

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev after defeating featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284 announced that he had become the best fighter in the world. This was reported by the newspaper on February 12 “Sport Express”.

“Whether you like it or not, I am the best fighter in the world right now!” the athlete said.

Mahachem called his opponent “a small but heavy opponent.” He thanked Volkanovski for the fight.

“I need to add. Thank you, Perth,” said Makhachev.

According to the champion, he was surprised by the preparation of the opponent.

“I thought it would be easier on the ground, but this guy has gotten better. I needed a tough opponent, a tough fight. I proved why I am the first number in the rating of fighters, regardless of the category, ”added the fighter.

Makhachev noted that now he needs a “real challenger.”

The Russian defeated Australian Volkanovski at UFC 284, held on February 12 in the Australian city of Perth, and defended his lightweight title for the first time.

Now 31-year-old Makhachev has 24 wins and one loss behind him, and 34-year-old Volkanovski has 25 wins and two losses.

Makhachev became the new UFC lightweight champion on October 22 last year, defeating Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He said he dedicated his victory over the Brazilian opponent to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father. According to the athlete, by this time he had been walking and training all his life.

Makhachev became the third UFC champion from Russia after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan.

