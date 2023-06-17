Making reels of suicide in Khagaria proved costly for the woman, she lost her life due to the noose made for the reels

A woman died on Saturday while making reels of her own suicide on social media in Taufir Garhiya of Telaunch Panchayat under Chautham police station area of ​​Khagaria. The deceased woman has been identified as Neetu Devi, 32-year-old wife of Taufir Garhia resident Bablu Sharma. The woman used to live in her in-laws house with her mother-in-law and father-in-law. While the husband stays outside and works as a laborer.

Mother-in-law and father-in-law had gone out of the house

Mother-in-law and father-in-law had gone out of the house for some work. Meanwhile, the woman was making reels of her own suicide in her house. When the mother-in-law came home, the daughter-in-law was hanging from the noose of the rope. The villagers gathered on the attack and this information was given to Chautham police station. As soon as the information was received, SHO Satyavrat Singh and SI Abhay Kumar Tiwari reached the spot along with the police force and started investigation by taking the dead body in their possession.

Neetu Devi was very fond of making reels

Neetu Devi was very active on social media and was very fond of making reels. He also has an account on social media. Local people told that on Saturday, Neetu was making a reel for hanging by placing a brick at the bottom and tying a rope on top. Meanwhile, standing on the brick below, while making the reel, due to the brick being removed from under the feet, she swung on the noose of the rope. Due to this he died.

husband works outside

Bablu Sharma, the husband of the deceased, stays outside and works as a laborer to maintain his household. The woman has two daughters and two sons. Station in-charge Satyavrat Singh told that the dead body has been taken into possession and sent to Sadar Hospital Khagaria for postmortem. Prima facie death appears to be due to hanging. The disclosure of how the death happened will be possible only after the post mortem report comes.

Appeal of Prabhat Khabar: Be alert while making reels

Reels are short videos that can be easily created on various social media platforms. A lot of craze is seen among today’s youth. But while making it, people should take care of many things. Such reels should not be made which cause harm to oneself or any other person in any way. This damage can be both mental and physical.