Makrand Narvekar’s innovative tree plantation drive at Cuffe Parade, Colaba on World Environment Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India), June 7: World Environment Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm across the country. Environmentalists, celebrities and activists from various walks of life came forward and contributed for the betterment of the environment. The former Colaba corporator, who is also a renowned lawyer, took a different approach to make the day a memorable one. Makarand Narvekar started the day by planting 2000 saplings in the Padyatra area along with the youth of Rotaract Club in Downtown Mumbai.

Subsequently, the initiative was extended to Nariman Point, where Narvekar’s family introduced Uber’s latest travel invention, the e-carriage, which replaces the eye-catching horse carriages, to the families of commuters. Handed over 200 saplings to The former councilor was also seen distributing those saplings and appealing responsible citizens to plant the same, explaining the immense impact of conservation and protection of the environment.

In conversation with us, Makarand Narvekar said, “As a responsible citizen of the country, it is a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction to be able to undertake these tree plantation drives. From today and every day this righteousness must be followed! Citizens who are looking for more sustainable alternatives supported us to choose us. Supporting this cause, we also have several campaigns lined up in the coming days.”

Narvekar later supported his countless endeavors with Mybyk with impressive initiatives such as cycle-sharing services, tree plantation drives, and many more. The event undoubtedly proved Narvekar’s efforts to enhance the environment and make it fit for society. There is evidence of efforts.