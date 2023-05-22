Mallikarjun Kharge can make a big announcement within a day or two, met Nitish Kumar

New Delhi : A day after meeting his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. During this, he also met Congress leader Rahul. After this meeting, it is being discussed in the media that after meeting Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge can make a big announcement within a day or two. However, there is also news in the media that convening a meeting of various opposition parties of the country was also discussed during Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as part of the effort for opposition unity. It is being said that this meeting of opposition parties will be called soon. The date of the meeting can be announced within a day or two. The Congress said that most of the opposition parties would participate in the proposed meeting.

Opposition will give new direction to the country

After meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that in today’s meeting the current political situation was discussed and the process of giving new direction to the country was taken forward. He said in one of his tweets that now the country will be united. ‘Strength of democracy’ is our message! Rahul Gandhi ji and I today discussed the current political situation with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and took forward the process of giving a new direction to the country.

Tejashwi Yadav could not attend the meeting

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, National President of Janata Dal (United) Lalan Singh and Minister of Bihar Government Sanjay Jha were also present during the meeting which lasted for more than an hour at 10 Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. However, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also to attend the meeting. According to sources, he could not attend the meeting due to ill health.

Strategy prepared between Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar, know when and where the meeting of opposition parties will be held

Opposition parties will meet soon

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the date and venue of the meeting of the opposition parties would be decided in the next day or two. This decision was taken in today’s meeting. On being asked how many parties will attend this proposed meeting? KC Venugopal said that most political parties would participate in it. Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the opposition parties could be held in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Earlier, on April 12, Nitish Kumar met top Congress leaders and discussed about opposition unity.

