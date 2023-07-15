Malmas 2023 Date: When will Malmas start, know what are the preparations of the tourism department

According to the Indian calendar, every third year is of thirteen months, which is also known as Adhimas or Malmas. Mythological belief is that this month is very sacred for religious work and all the deities of the Hindus reside and roam in Rajgir in this month. Sages-saints and pilgrims stay here for the whole month to please 33 crore deities and to get the desired fruits. Devotees bathe in 22 kunds and 52 streams located in Rajgir during Malmas Mela. On this occasion, a fair has been organized here since ancient times. This time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inspected the Malmas Mela area twice and given guidelines to all the concerned departments regarding the devotees getting better facilities and not facing any kind of problem.

The fair will run from July 18 to August 16

This year the Malmas fair will start from 18th July and continue till 16th August. The Government of Bihar and the District Administration, Nalanda have made elaborate preparations for the convenience of the devotees in this fair. Along with the accommodation of the devotees, arrangements have been made in the entire Rajgir regarding all other basic facilities, so that all the devotees come to Rajgir and take a better experience.

Tent city being built by German hangar method

Arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming to Rajgir to stay in the tent city made by German hangar method with 2000 beds near the State Guest House. Where 100 changing rooms and bathrooms along with 120 male and female toilets and drinking water facilities will be made available. Along with this, arrangements have been made for 1000 pilgrims to stay in the tent city built according to the German hangar method in Rajgir railway station premises, 50 changing rooms and bathrooms along with 60 male and female toilets and drinking water facilities.

Tent city made for devotees

Each in Rajgir Brahmakund and Mela police station, there will be arrangement for accommodation for 1000/1000 devotees in a tent city made by German hangar method. Along with 50 changing rooms and bathrooms, 60 male and female toilets and drinking water facilities will be made available at both the places. Control rooms, health camps and cheap roti facilities have also been made available near the above three tent cities. Apart from this, a waterproof pandal with accommodation capacity of 500 beds each has been made by the District Administration Nalanda at Jhunkia Baba, Garh Mahadev, Dhunivar, 300 beds near bus stand and waterproof pandal with accommodation capacity of 150 beds near Sainik School. . Arrangements for toilets, drinking water and changing rooms have also been made here. Health camps and cheap bread will be available at all these places.

painting and repair work done

Before the Malmas fair, the Saptadhara complex and Brahmakund have been renovated by the tourism department. Strengthening of Saptadhara hose along with repair of broken tiles at Brahmakund complex and stairs of Saptadhara complex and repair of Sitakund, Ganeshkund, Suryakund, Chandramkund, Ahilya Kund, Ram-Laxman Kund in Suryakund complex and repair of Suryakund complex Painting and repair work has been completed. Along with this, renovation of reception gate, construction of shed for security guard at Brahmakund gate and work of high mast light in Brahmakund premises has been completed.

Devotees will stay in waterproof pandal

Arrangements have been made for the devotees to decorate important tourist places and government offices of Rajgir area with tuning bulbs and lighting. For adequate security on various routes of Rajgir city, CCTV monitoring and lighting arrangements will be made. ZIG-ZAG barricading and a waterproof pandal is being installed on top of it for waiting for darshan in the Brahmakund complex. For the convenience of the devotees, elaborate arrangements have been made in the kund area for fans and coolers, as well as waiting room, control room, public address system, cleaning of the fair premises, fogging, sprinkling, waste management and getting rid of water logging.

48 traffic post will work

In addition to 48 traffic posts, parking facilities have been constructed at various places in Rajgir for law and order and traffic control, so that the devotees coming to the Malmas fair do not face any problem. All the necessary information, mobile numbers and facilities related to the fair will be available on Bihar Tourism’s mobile app, along with this, devotees will get necessary information 24 hours a day in Gautam Vihar Complex of Rajgir and tourist information centers located near Brahmakund, related to Malmas fair. The brochures will be made available to all the devotees free of cost.