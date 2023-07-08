malmas effect in shravani mela 2023 purchasing of peda chuda decreasing in babadham deoghar jbj

Shravani Mela 2023: The fourth day of the Shravani fair has passed in Deoghar, but the Kanwariya path and the market of Deoghar are no longer visible. According to various business organizations, the business is being affected due to less flow of Kanwariyas. In the Shravani fair, purchases are decreasing in Peda, Chuda, hotels and other shops. Shopkeepers say that due to Malmas this time Shravani fair is being affected. Devotees are reaching Deoghar in small numbers. Shopkeepers say that lakhs of rupees have been invested in Shravani fair, but the output is not according to that. In the first Shravani fair, the market used to boom from the beginning, this time the business is very slow.