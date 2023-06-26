Malmas fair will be held in Rajgir from this day, for the first time pilgrims will get many new and special facilities

Rajgir. For the first time, free Wi-Fi facility will be provided to the pilgrims, devotees and tourists coming from the country and the world at Malmas Mela. Apart from this, machine will also count the number of devotees who bathe in the famous hot water pools and springs of Rajgir during the fair. Both these arrangements have been made for the first time in the history of Malmas Mela. Similarly, for the first time a tent whistle will also be made for the pilgrims coming to the fair.

Those who bathe in the pool will be counted

Pupil Counting Machine (PCM) will be installed in the Malmas fair to be held in Rajgir, the historical capital of Magadha Empire from 18th July. This machine will be installed for the first time in the history of Malmas Mela. With this machine the number of devotees taking bath in the kund will be counted. Malmas fair will be monitored with 275 CCTV cameras. Apart from a central control room, separate control rooms have been made by dividing the Malmas fair area into four zones for better law and order maintenance in the fair area. Anand Kumar, Junior Engineer of Municipal Council has given this information.

There will be strong security arrangements

Anand Kumar told that the first control room of the Mela area has been built in the Brahmakund area. 86 CCTV cameras will be installed in this area. Motion detector machine will be installed in the Kund area. The second zonal control room has been made at Mela police station. 105 CCTV cameras will be installed in the area of ​​this control room. The third control room will be built in the proposed State Guest House complex. 44 CCTV cameras will be installed in this area. Tent whistle is being arranged for the pilgrims to stay in this premises. The fourth zonal control room has been set up in the subdivision office. A total of 40 CCTV cameras will be installed in this area. A central zone has been created by combining all the four zones. A 55-inch LED screen will be installed in the control room of all zones. From where the officials will monitor their area. For all the zonal control rooms, a central control room has been set up in the Mela police station premises, from where the footage of the CCTV camera of the control room of any area can be easily extracted.

I love Rajgir’s board will be installed

A tent whistle will be constructed in the state guesthouse premises at a cost of Rs 11 crore. Booking of tent whistle can be done on the spot as well as through the app. An attractive board of “I love Rajgir” will be put up in the Municipal Council area. It is being finalized by the artists of Punjab. According to the junior engineer of the Municipal Council, one board of I Love Rajgir will be put up near Subhash Park (Ajatshatru Stupa), while the plan is to put another board near the Gurudwara. He said that this board is very attractive and unique. Pilgrims and tourists will also be able to take selfies there.

Malmas Mela app was created by the administration

The main entrance of Brahmakund area is ready. From this entrance, pilgrims and devotees will reach for bathing in the hot water pools of Saraswati river kund and Brahmakund area. 700 FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) toilets will be installed in Malmas Mela area. The Malmas Mela app has been created by the district administration. Information about all the facilities and arrangements of the fair area will be available through the app. Not only this, the presence of officials, magistrates and others doing duty in the fair will also be made from the app itself. Devotees will also be able to book tent seats through the app. A website of Malmas Mela is also being made. Apart from the information about the historical, cultural and religious importance of Rajgir and Malmas fair, information about the facilities available in the fair area will be available in the website.

