Malware Attack: Malware attack on Delhi AIIMS, cyber team foiled

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS ) was once again cyber-attacked. It was told by AIIMS that there was a malware attack on the server. However, due to the activeness of the cyber team, it was successful in thwarting it and the service was resumed.

AIIMS gave information about malware attack by tweeting

AIIMS Delhi tweeted and said, a malware attack was detected by cyber security systems at 2:50 pm. The attempt was successfully foiled and the threat neutralized. The hospital management informed that the e-hospital services are completely safe and working normally.

What is malware attack

Malware attack is called the most dangerous cyber attack. In which an attempt is made to select the data of the patients. A few days ago, there was a malware attack on the server of AIIMS. After a long effort, the server could be restarted. However, after that attack, cyber security in AIIMS server was greatly strengthened.

"A malware attack was detected at 2:50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralized by the deployed cyber-security systems..," tweets All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/EdcYhxaNFM

There was a malware attack on AIIMS in 2022 as well

Significantly, in November last year, a similar attack disrupted hospital registration, admission and discharge services for two weeks. AIIMS Delhi first reported a fault in its server on November 23, 2022. After which two people were suspended for alleged violation of cyber security.