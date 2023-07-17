‘Mama does magic’, Neha Singh Rathore and Anamika Jain Amber clash before elections in Madhya Pradesh

Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year. Earlier, where the political mercury has risen in the state, on the other hand singer Neha Singh Rathore of Bihar, who came into limelight by singing the song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, has now taken a jibe at the Madhya Pradesh government before the elections. Actually, Neha targeted the Madhya Pradesh government by singing the song ‘MP Mein Ka Ba’. However, poetess and singer Anamika Jain Amber has given a befitting reply to Neha Singh Rathore. He hit back at Neha Singh Rathore and in response sang the song ‘Mama Magic Kart Hain’ which is going viral on social media.

Actually, Neha Singh Rathore through her song has questioned the Shivraj government of MP that what is going on in the state? The answer has been given by Anamika Jain Ambar. While tweeting a song, he wrote – The truth of the holy land of Madhya Pradesh, Bundelkhand cannot be known without experiencing it… How can a person standing outside the door know the truth inside the threshold, let us know the truth of this land which The people there say, feel… uncle does magic…

Videos of both going viral

The leaders of the ruling party and the opposition are promoting the songs on social media. While people associated with Congress are making Neha Rathore’s song viral, BJP leader Anamika Jain is continuously sharing Ambar’s songs on social media. The special thing here is that Anamika Jain has sung a song in Bundeli language in favor of Shivraj. If you remember, earlier Anamika Jain Ambar had also sung the song ‘Baba in UP’.

Neha Singh Rathore targets ‘Laadli Bahna’

Neha Singh Rathore has taken a dig at Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Ladli Bahna scheme in her song ‘MP Mein Ka Ba’. Neha had said that there is no employment of two to one thousand rupees for dear sister. At the end of the song, Neha Singh Rathore sang controversial lines and compared Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Kansa and Shakuni and called him Kalyug’s maternal uncle.

The truth of the holy land of Madhya Pradesh, Bundelkhand cannot be known without experiencing it. How can a person standing outside the door know the truth inside the threshold, let’s know the truth of this earth that the people there say, they feel “uncle does magic”.@narendramodi @ChouhanShivraj, pic.twitter.com/2PtMjJot4y

FIR registered in Habibganj police station of Bhopal

Let us tell you that recently, ‘Ka Ba’ fame folk singer Neha Singh Rathore had posted an objectionable meme on Madhya Pradesh’s urine scandal. In this post, a person wearing Sangh’s dress was seen urinating. With this meme, he had given the caption ‘Ka ba in MP..?’ An FIR was lodged in Bhopal’s Habibganj police station regarding this tweet. It was claimed in the FIR that Neha Singh’s post is directly related to the incident. In the FIR, the singer has been accused of posting such a post to create enmity between the RSS and the tribal community.

There was a ruckus on this video

It is noteworthy that a post was shared by Neha Singh Rathore on February 16, which was of one minute and nine seconds. In the video, he criticized the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh and mentioned the chief minister’s name over the Kanpur Dehat incident in which two women allegedly set themselves ablaze during an anti-encroachment drive. A notice was sent to Rathore by the inspector of Akbarpur police station in Kanpur Dehat, stating that his video ‘UP Mein Ka Ba – Season 2’ posted on Twitter had created ‘tension’. Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a notice to famous Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore seeking clarification on her latest song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ Part 2.

What can….. Babajab Sabran in U.P. Many dreams of his mind, we thought that we too should be imprisoned in Bundelkhandi.#UPmebaba pic.twitter.com/4ahJddTEUJ

Elections in Madhya Pradesh this year

Let us tell you that elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. Before this, BJP and Congress have geared up. Be it BJP leaders or Congress leaders, both do not leave any chance to take a jibe at each other. Talking about the last election, the Congress had defeated the BJP. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 out of 230 seats. Whereas BJP had won 109 seats.

The Congress formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, but in March 2020, after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, the Congress government fell and the BJP government was re-formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.