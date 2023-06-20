Mamata Banerjee is coming to Patna on 22nd with a blue print of opposition unity, special meeting will be held with Lalu and Nitish

Patna. All the anti-BJP leaders of the country will participate in the grand meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reaching Patna a day before this grand meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will reach Patna on June 22. It is being said that Mamta Banerjee is making a big strategy in the house. His coming to Patna a day earlier is believed to be a part of the same strategy.

mamta is bringing special blue print for opposition unity

After Mamta’s arrival in Patna on June 22, she will hold separate meetings with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In these separate meetings with Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, Mamta Banerjee will talk about the ease of relations with the Congress and other opposition parties. Along with this, he can also talk to Lalu Prasad on the situation of discomfort regarding the left parties. Along with this, there is talk of talking to Nitish Kumar about some seats where two or more parties will claim. In these meetings, it is also said to attack the anti-people policies of the central government and find answers to the questions asked by the opposition on the face of giving the post of prime minister.

There has been a good relationship with Nitish and Lalu

Mamta Banerjee has a long political relationship with Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. Have worked with both in the central governments at different times. In such a situation, Mamta’s political relations with both the leaders are very old. On the suggestion of Mamta Banerjee, Nitish Kumar has organized this grand meeting in Patna. In the meeting to be held on June 23, along with Mamata Banerjee, her arch-rival Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan may attend. Along with this, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja from the Left parties are also likely to attend the meeting.