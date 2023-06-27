Mamata’s message to BSF: ‘Modi is today, not tomorrow, you have to protect country’s borders’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign regarding the Panchayat elections is going on with great vigor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while campaigning for Panchayat elections in Malbazar of Jalpaiguri said to BSF that Modi is today, not tomorrow, you have to protect the borders of the country. You should do your work with fairness. On the other hand, today Mamta Banerjee directly attacked the Modi government and said, the central government is selling the country, in such a situation we have to save the country. BJP’s defeat is certain in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi’s power is sure to be wiped out in 2024

Mamta Banerjee said that CPI(M), Congress and BJP are working together in Bengal. They will have to be defeated and Modi will have to be removed from power in the year 2024. He said that the age of BJP is now only six months and the Lok Sabha elections will be held in February. He said that before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government had said that it would open tea gardens after winning, but not a single tea garden was opened. Trinamool government did something to win, BJP will never be able to do that much.

Detailed news in a while….

Mamata Banerjee will roar in Birbhum on July 3, panchayat elections on July 8 t)west bengal panchya election